IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,967. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

