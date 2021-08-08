Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

