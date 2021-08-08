Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $143,218.61 and $7.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00133615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.91 or 1.00029387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.53 or 0.00785441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

