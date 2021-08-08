Cocos-BCX Price Reaches $0.84 (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $35.38 million and $17.71 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

