Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 819,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
