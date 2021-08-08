Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 819,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

