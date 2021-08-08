Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Illumina stock traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. 831,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $390.28.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

