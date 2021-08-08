Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.
Illumina stock traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. 831,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
