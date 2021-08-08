Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%.

Shares of AUD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. Audacy has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

