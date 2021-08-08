GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 3.9% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $701,910.09 and $38,800.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,473.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.69 or 0.06775849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.01264407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00338412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00131175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00596880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00333156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00279140 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

