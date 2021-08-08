BitcoinHD Price Hits $1.96 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $1.41 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

