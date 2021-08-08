YF Link (YFL) Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. YF Link has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $680,952.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $106.95 or 0.00245873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

