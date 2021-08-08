ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.23 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00009484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $671,696.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00146443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.87 or 0.99802242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00781100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,964,275 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

