Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

