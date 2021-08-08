Mchain Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $46,869.82 and $62.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,136,225 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

