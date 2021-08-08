Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 938,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

