Mooncoin Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00338510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

