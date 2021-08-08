Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Market Cap Hits $55,822.90

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $55,822.90 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

