West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

Several research firms have commented on WJRYY. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

