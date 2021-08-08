Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 647,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

A number of analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

