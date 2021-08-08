AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Earnings Results

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALVR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 271,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,966. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90.

A number of research firms have commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

