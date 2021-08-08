Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $828.41 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $828.41 million and approximately $86.20 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,386,675,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

