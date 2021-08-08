Quark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $808.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $4.71 million and $808.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,719,425 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

