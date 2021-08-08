Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.
Shares of SZKMY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.