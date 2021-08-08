Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

