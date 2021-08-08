ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $16,759.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.06 or 0.00522800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.