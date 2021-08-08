Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 675,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,904. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

