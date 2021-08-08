Metal Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $141.23 million and $66.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00085621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.