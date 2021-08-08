$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 969.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 721,791 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

