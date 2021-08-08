Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

