IOST 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.49 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, IOST has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $432.16 million and approximately $67.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00085247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

