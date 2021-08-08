FTX Token (FTT) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.00 billion and $94.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

