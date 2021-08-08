SOAR.FI (SOAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SOAR.FI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. SOAR.FI has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $15,294.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00818758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039629 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,836,395 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOAR.FI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOAR.FI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOAR.FI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

