BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

