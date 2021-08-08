Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.