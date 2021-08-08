LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $24,266.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,049,114,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,652,623 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

