Jarvis+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $803,996.58 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $803,996.58 and $321,892.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

