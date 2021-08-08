Energycoin Market Cap Achieves $90,229.87 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $90,229.87 and approximately $139.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008498 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

