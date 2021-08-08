Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,642. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.75. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.