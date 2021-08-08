Wolves of Wall Street Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $167.17 or 0.00385562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $30,507.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,015 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.