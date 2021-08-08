$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $22.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $26.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. 4,474,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.