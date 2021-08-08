ArdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $18.79 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $81,933.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.91 or 0.00825251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039697 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

