Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.51. 279,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,716. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.