Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Discovery stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 6,595,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,330. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.