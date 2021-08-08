Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.60 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $853.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $847.00 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.96. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

