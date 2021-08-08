Zacks: Analysts Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.52 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 481,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

