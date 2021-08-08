Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $39.10 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 356,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,093. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

