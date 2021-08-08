MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 42.7% Higher This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $21.81 million and $814,146.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.73 or 1.00416244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00789734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

