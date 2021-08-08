Essentia (ESS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $120,605.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars.

