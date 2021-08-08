Revain (REV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $567.09 million and $2.88 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.