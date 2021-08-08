Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $4.92 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $655.85 million and $35.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00011219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.96 or 0.06892679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.01273552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00341928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00131172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00586708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00332310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00283339 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

