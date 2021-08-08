pulltherug.finance Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.49 or 0.00012518 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $51,826.31 and approximately $140.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

