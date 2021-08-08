Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $375,484.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

